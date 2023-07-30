Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Increased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $42,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,493.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $399.57. The stock had a trading volume of 465,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $409.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

