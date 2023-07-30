Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 192 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.98.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

