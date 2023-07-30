Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 4,217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,235.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVW traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,736. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

