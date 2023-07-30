Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,731 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.23. 2,894,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

