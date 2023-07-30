Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. 501,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

