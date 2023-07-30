Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

