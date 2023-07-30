Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,074,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 742,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,487. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.