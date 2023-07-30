Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.06. 57,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,923. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $158.95 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

