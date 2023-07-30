Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.62. 470,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,777. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

