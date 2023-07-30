Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 3,438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $96.70. 481,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

