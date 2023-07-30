Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 922 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

BAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,296,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

