Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $548.82 million and $4.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

