Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 248.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.