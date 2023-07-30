Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.79.

PNR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. 2,021,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $70.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

