Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.039-4.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.79.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.