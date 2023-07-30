Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PNR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 2,021,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

