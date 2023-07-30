Pepe Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Pepe token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a market cap of $560.37 million and approximately $54.01 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepe has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000134 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $41,798,317.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

