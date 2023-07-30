Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,018 shares in the company, valued at $51,211.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peraso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peraso by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peraso Stock Performance

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 192,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,301. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Peraso had a negative net margin of 174.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peraso will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

