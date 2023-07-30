Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 147,851 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.52% of Perficient worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 24.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 575.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,054 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,175 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRFT traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

