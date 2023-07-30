Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.91 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $237,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.