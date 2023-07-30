Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.91 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.
Perficient Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $237,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
