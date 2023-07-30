Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Down 7.1 %

OTCMKTS PYNKF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

