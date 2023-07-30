Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Down 7.1 %
OTCMKTS PYNKF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
