PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.66 on Friday. PG&E has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 935,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PG&E by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 315,594 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

