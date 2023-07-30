PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,030,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.