Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

