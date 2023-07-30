Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $561.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

