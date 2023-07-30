Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. 284,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,371. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

