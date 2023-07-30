Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 1,741,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 938.9 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

