Piper Sandler Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $365.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.07. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.