Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

PIPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,778. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.97.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 248.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

