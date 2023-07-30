Piper Sandler Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $88.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.16.

Shares of EW opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

