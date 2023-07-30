Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.