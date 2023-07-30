Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Polaris by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

