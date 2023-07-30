Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.18.

NYSE:PII opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

