Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-$6.43 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 9,397,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,229. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

