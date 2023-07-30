Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-$6.43 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

