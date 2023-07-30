Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.3 %
IPDN stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 130.70%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
