Prom 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00014130 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $75.71 million and $1.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.31 or 1.00048537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.17096288 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,017,259.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

