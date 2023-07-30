ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

