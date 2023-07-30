Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

PROV stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

