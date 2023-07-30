PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lessened by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,540 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

PHM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.