PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Shares of PHM opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

