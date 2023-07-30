Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
PXSAW remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
