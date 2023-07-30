Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

PXSAW remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

we are an emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. we are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features or modifications.

