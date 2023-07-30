Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

NASDAQ META opened at $325.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.