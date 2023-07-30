Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance
NYSE PAA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.
