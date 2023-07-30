Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,665,265. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.