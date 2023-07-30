QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. 11,764,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

