QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

