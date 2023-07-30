Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Holdings Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) by 3,479.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,299 shares during the period. Qualtrics International accounts for 2.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Qualtrics International worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $376,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,723,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

XM stock remained flat at $18.14 on Friday. 3,206,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at $198,778,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,478. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

