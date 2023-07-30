Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,952,600 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 16,466,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,988.2 days.
Rakuten Group Stock Up 2.6 %
RKUNF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.