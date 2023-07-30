Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,952,600 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 16,466,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,988.2 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 2.6 %

RKUNF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

