Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.0 %

RL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 589,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

